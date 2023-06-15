Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $214.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

