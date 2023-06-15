LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LYB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,277. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.