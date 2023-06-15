Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Michelle Hinchliffe Purchases 407 Shares

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Rating) insider Michelle Hinchliffe purchased 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$171.70 ($116.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,881.09 ($47,216.95).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 14th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is 56.95%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

