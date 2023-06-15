Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of J&J Snack Foods worth $190,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

