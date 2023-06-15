Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $224.18 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.14% of MarketAxess worth $224,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.50. 93,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average is $321.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

