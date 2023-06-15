Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $448.10 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,813,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 754,990 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Comcast worth $448,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,264,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.