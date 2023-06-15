Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186,474 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $433,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 214,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.