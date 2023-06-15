Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 169,916 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169,916 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of Northrop Grumman worth $497,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.72. 132,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

