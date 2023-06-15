Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,098,433 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,813,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098,433 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $534,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 658,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 520,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.