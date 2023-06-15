Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,634 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $207,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 4,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 335,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,588. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 265.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.77. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile



The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

