Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $20.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

