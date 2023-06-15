Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day Sells 1,213 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CFO David Day sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $16,339.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 461,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,607.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Day sold 16,066 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $174,798.08.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Magnite by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 191,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 704,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 445,618 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cannonball Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

