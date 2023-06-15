MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MEGI stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEGI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

