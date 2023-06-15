Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 199.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.