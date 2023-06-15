Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLACW) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLACW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 303,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

NASDAQ:MLACW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

