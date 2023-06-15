Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $643,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

