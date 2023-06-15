Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,266 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 551,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 356,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 211,149 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 275,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

