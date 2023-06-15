Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,677 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

