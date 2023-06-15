Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

