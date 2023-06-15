MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million.

MamaMancini’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMMB opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MamaMancini’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 126,485 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

