Mammoth (MMT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

