Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.67 ($3.46).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

EMG stock opened at GBX 228.86 ($2.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.88. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.