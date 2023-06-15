Manchester United Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 43,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 172% compared to the typical volume of 16,103 call options.

Manchester United Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,349,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,249. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

