Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.48

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.48 and traded as high as C$26.13. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.80, with a volume of 4,952,241 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.17.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 124.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.48.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.2271016 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

