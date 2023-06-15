Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.72 on Monday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Articles

