Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 239,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marpai Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 122,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,512. Marpai has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marpai had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 319.75%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marpai

About Marpai

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.