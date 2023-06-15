Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 239,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Marpai Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 122,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,512. Marpai has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.77.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marpai had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 319.75%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.
About Marpai
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.
