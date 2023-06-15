Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lifted by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0 %

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

