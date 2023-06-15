Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

Marui Group stock remained flat at $36.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.52. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

