Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys Shares of 25,500 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CS. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.