Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,990 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 631.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 734,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 272,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 156,302 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,395,313.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,006 shares in the company, valued at $582,346,040.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 156,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $9,395,313.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,346,040.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 752,859 shares of company stock worth $45,062,540. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

