Massachusetts Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.79 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.53. The company has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

