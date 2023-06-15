Massachusetts Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,765 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $430.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

