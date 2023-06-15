Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

