Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.