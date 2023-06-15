Matthew Wilks Buys 81,345 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Wilks acquired 81,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,822.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Matthew Wilks acquired 43,057 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,862.18.

Flotek Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE FTK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 331,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

Further Reading

