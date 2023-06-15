McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.99

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.99 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 27.35 ($0.34). McBride shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 28,644 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.83, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60.

In other McBride news, insider Mark Strickland bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,690 ($33.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,345,000 ($1,682,932.93). Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

