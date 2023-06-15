McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 2.8% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $391.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

