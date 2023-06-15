Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $319,790.04 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003257 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

