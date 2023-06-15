MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $59.05 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $59.05 million and $104,242.85 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

