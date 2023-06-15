MetaMUI (MMUI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,581.71

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $58.30 million and approximately $110,581.71 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

