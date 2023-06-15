Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121,506.96

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $30.43 million and approximately $121,506.96 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00007090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,594,749 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,842 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,594,749 with 17,163,842 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.7836604 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $176,931.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.