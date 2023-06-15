MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $18.34 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $81.92 million and $2.45 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $18.34 or 0.00073162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015709 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,066.89 or 0.99994815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.15394648 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,983,935.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.