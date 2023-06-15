MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 117.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,142,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,632 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

