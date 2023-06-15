Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,042,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 1,536,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,737.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRAF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Metro Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. Metro has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

