Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,816 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $147,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,195. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

