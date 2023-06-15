Mina Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001569 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $359.73 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,042,958,333 coins and its circulating supply is 917,790,758 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,042,830,892.8400393 with 917,557,896.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39223287 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,724,887.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

