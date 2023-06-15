Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.70

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

