Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 33.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 170,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 44.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 206,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 63,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,020,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
