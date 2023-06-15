Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 33.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 170,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 44.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 206,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 63,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,020,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Model N

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

