Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Down 1.2%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 165,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 173,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 556.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

