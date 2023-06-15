Morgan Stanley Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $470.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $439.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $479.53 on Monday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $491.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.78 and a 200 day moving average of $362.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 36,653.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

